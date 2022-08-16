Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New York judge sides with Cuomo in dispute over book deal

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics initially approved Cuomo’s request to write the book, titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” in 2020. But the panel withdrew that approval the following year after alleging Cuomo hadn’t kept a promise not to use any state resources on the book.

Cuomo acknowledged that state employees helped with tasks including editing the manuscript. But he’s said those employees did that work voluntarily during their personal time.

Last year the commission, commonly referred to by the acronym JCOPE, gave Cuomo 30 days to give up $5.1 million he was paid by a publisher for the book. Cuomo sued, claiming the commission’s members were biased against him and violated his due-process rights.

In Tuesday’s ruling, state Judge Denise A. Hartman declined the commission’s request that she enforce its order for Cuomo to turn over the money. Hartman characterized it as an attempt to sidestep administrative procedures, since the penalty was imposed without a required administrative hearing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat like Cuomo, signed legislation disbanding the commission this year in favor of a new one. It isn’t clear whether the new commission will continue trying to claw back Cuomo’s book money.

“If, upon a review of JCOPE’s actions, the new commission decides to pursue action against Cuomo, proceeds with the adjudicatory hearing, and determines that a violation has occurred, the new Commission may then impose a civil penalty against him,” Hartman wrote.

In an emailed statement, Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin called JCOPE’s conduct “shameful, unlawful, and a waste of taxpayer’s funds.”

A message was left with an attorney representing the commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
A new way to ride around town in Jonesboro
Tom Holland has millions of social media followers but this week he announced that he stepped...
Tom Holland announces break from social media for mental health reasons