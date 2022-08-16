Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver.

According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.

Police identified the man as JA’Larrius Moy.

Moy was asked several times by police if he had any weapons on him with no reply.

An officer observed a handgun inside Moy’s waistband and attempted to detain him.

The officer was able to gain control of the gun before Moy ran away on foot.

Moy has an active outstanding warrant through Greenville, Mississippi for aggravated assault. He also has additional charges pending through Caruthersville Police Department.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Moy is asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-0000.

