Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone promoted to AAA

Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.(Source: KFDA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas native is a step closer to The Show.

Baseball America was first to report that Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Gavin Stone was promoted from AA Tulsa to AAA Oklahoma City. It’s the 2nd promotion of 2022 for the Lake City native, he started the season in High A.

The Riverside & UCA alum is simply stellar on the bump. He has a 1.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season (19 starts, 1 relief). Gavin has 135 strikeouts in 98.1 innings. He’s recorded four double digit K outings in 2022, his season high was a 13 strikeout performance on June 7th.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a missing person.
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Highland Head Coach
FFN Extra: Highland HC Clay Wiggins previews 2022 Rebels
Salem Head Football Coach
FFN Extra: Salem HC Josh Watson previews 2022 Greyhounds
Red Wolves open the season Thursday, August 18.
Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2022 season this week
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas football ranked #19 in AP Preseason Top 25