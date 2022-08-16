Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone promoted to AAA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas native is a step closer to The Show.

Baseball America was first to report that Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Gavin Stone was promoted from AA Tulsa to AAA Oklahoma City. It’s the 2nd promotion of 2022 for the Lake City native, he started the season in High A.

The Riverside & UCA alum is simply stellar on the bump. He has a 1.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season (19 starts, 1 relief). Gavin has 135 strikeouts in 98.1 innings. He’s recorded four double digit K outings in 2022, his season high was a 13 strikeout performance on June 7th.

The Dodgers have promoted RHPs Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone to Triple-A Oklahoma City and RHP Nick Nastrini to Double-A Tulsa, according to team front office officials.



Miller and Stone are the Nos. 24 and 55 prospects on the BA Top 100, respectively. Nastrini is a big riser. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) August 15, 2022

