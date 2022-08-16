Staff at West Plains, Mo. State School face charges in assault of student

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County prosecutor charged six staff members of a state school with assaulting a 13-year-old child with autism.

Varnella Burges, Barbara Stark, Cheryl Silva, Teresia Huddlestone, Barbara Baker, and Karen Gore face charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say it happened at the Ozarks Horizon State School in West Plains. The school fired the staff once the investigation began.

An investigator with the Children’s Division gave police surveillance video of the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.