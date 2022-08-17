Energy Alert
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Highland

Highland won 2 games in 2021.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Highland finished with two wins in 2021, but held the lead at one point in half of their games played.

Clay Wiggins’ crew is a young one, with just eight seniors on the team.

“This time last year, we only had about 18 guys out, as you can see right now, we’ve got 38 guys out so that just means we’ve got a lot more competition for positions on the field,” Wiggins said. “We’ve got a lot more guys to work both offensively and defensively at all positions. We’re still going to be a little bit young, but have got a bunch of eager guys that want to play football.”

Wiggins hopes to snap the team’s nine-game conference losing skid this year.

“Keep practicing like we are, just keep working hard, keep competing over every ball,” senior wide receiver Caden Spurlock said when asked what this team needs to do to get over the hump. “Just got to want it.”

“It’s a really good group this year,” senior offensive lineman Koby Phillips said. “It’s been a while since we’ve really had a good group, but I think we’re gonna be pretty good this year. Looking to make it to the playoffs too, hopefully get a championship too.”

