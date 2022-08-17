2022 FFN Preseason Tour: McCrory
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.
McCrory travelled to Hoxie Tuesday night for a benefit game. The reigning 2A state champions are now under the tutelage of head coach Brandon Godfrey. The former Mountain Home assistant looks to continue the tradition that’s been set in Woodruff County.
The Jaguars kick off the season September 2nd at Mount Ida.
