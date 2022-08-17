2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Wynne

Energy Alert
Yellowjackets won 10 games in 2021(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne was just one game away from a perfect 2021 regular season. The Yellowjackets won nine straight to start the year before falling to Nettleton in the regular season finale. Wynne would bow out in the second round of the State Tournament.

Despite the ending, Wynne’s winning tradition continues. The Yellowjackets have won nine-plus games in back-to-back seasons.

Even though they will have a new-look team with just seven returning starters, the tradition expects to continue.

“We had a good crew last year on the defensive side, six of those kids signed letters to play football somewhere so we’ll be missed but you know that’s part of it you just got to take to the next group and start hammering it out and trying to make a football team,” head coach Van Paschal said. “We talk about Wynne tradition, expectation is high, the bar is set very high. We had a good offseason, we got stronger this year. Now we got to transfer it to the field.”

“Last year at Greenbrier we got bullied around and stuff and this past offseason we hit the weights real hard and I think we all went up 2000 pounds on all our maxs,” senior OL Birk McBride added.

Tom Owens (Sr. QB/DB): “We got a few guys we got to replace, but we got some pretty good D- lineman I think that’s going to step up good for us,” senior quarterback and defensive back Tom Owens said. “Their hard work pays off. They worked really hard and they taught me taught us how to lead.”

Wynne opens their season August 26 at home against Marion.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

