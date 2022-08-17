Energy Alert
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way.

According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.

Law enforcement spoke with the owner who said the trailer and ATVs were stolen from his storage unit in Caruthersville, Missouri.

The Leachville Police Department spotted the truck driving west on Highway 18, and deputies then arrested 26-year-old Dekendrick Davis, of Trumann, and 27-year-old Demarcus Robinson, of Jonesboro.

Dekendrick Davis (Left), Demarcus Robin (Right)
Davis and Robinson were sent to the Mississippi County Detention Center and are being charged with three counts of theft by receiving.

The duo will appear in Blytheville District Court on Aug. 17.

