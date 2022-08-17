Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas forward Anna Podojil earns two preseason honors

Anna Podojil scores the winning goal in overtime to beat Texas A&M 1-0 spoiling their SEC home...
Anna Podojil scores the winning goal in overtime to beat Texas A&M 1-0 spoiling their SEC home opener at Ellis Field.(Howard Batten / KBTX Production | KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Senior forward Anna Podojil was awarded a pair of preseason honors from United Soccer Coaches and TopDrawerSoccer.

Podojil was named part of USC’s NCAA DI Women’s Players to Watch list for forwards. She was among 40 players to make the list, joining three others from the Southeastern Conference.

She was also put on TopDrawerSoccer’s Preseason Best XI: First Team for the second consecutive year. Joining Podojil in the forward group are TCU’s Messiah Bright and Brown’s Brittany Raphino. Four teams represented in the Best XI are in the top 10, including Arkansas.

Podojil led the Razorbacks last season with 16 goals and 38 points, helping the squad to their first NCAA Elite 8 appearance and their third straight SEC regular season title.

No. 8 Arkansas opens the 2022 season on the road at Saint Louis on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The Hogs’ first home match is set for Sunday, Aug. 21 at Noon against DePaul. Season tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says

Latest News

Arkansas State volleyball standout is a three-time All-Sun Belt selection.
Macey Putt named Preseason All-SBC, A-State volleyball picked 5th in SBC West
Arkansas State volleyball standout earns All-SBC nod
Macey Putt named Preseason All-SBC, A-State volleyball picked 5th in SBC West
Red Wolves open the season Thursday, August 18.
Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2022 season this week
Red Wolves kick off 2022 season this week.
Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off 2022 season this week