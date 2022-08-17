Aug: 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain has been steady overnight and hasn’t come down too fast. No severe weather reports either. Rain will linger for the first half of the day with cloud cover remaining even into the afternoon.

Roads are wet for the morning drive but should dry out by the drive home. Highs today stay mostly in the 70s. A few spots could hit the 80s if the sun appears.

Over the next few days, low humidity returns to set us up for some very comfortable mornings. Lows fall to the low to mid-60s each night until the weekend.

Afternoons will be warm but still nice as highs stay in the 80s. We turn humid and borderline hot again through the weekend with more rain expected by early next week. Some of it could be heavy.

News Headlines

Survivor of Little Rock weekend double shooting shares his story.

A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

A Missouri church is vandalized and the congregation think its based on racism.

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season. We’ll show you what steps are being taken to stop this from happening.

