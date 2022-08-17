Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two years

FIFTY-SIX, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who loved to visit the Blanchard Springs Caverns, you’ll get your opportunity to do so once again!

Officials announced the popular destination will be opening Thursday, Aug. 18 after being closed for two years.

They said multiple factors, most notably ongoing facility repairs and safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the shutdown.

You can plan your return trip to the famed limestone caverns by clicking here.

