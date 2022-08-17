Energy Alert
City council does not approve private club permit, animal ordinance moved to third reading

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – One business may not get the private club permit they were hoping for.

The Jonesboro City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with one of the main items being a private club permit request for Valentine Nails on East Highland.

The ordinance was on its third reading after being postponed in July due to it not being in the correct format.

The council gave the business 30 days to correct the application, and it was corrected soon after.

However, there was concern about selling alcohol with food in the city, as raised by a couple of members of the audience.

The council explained if the business did not serve food with alcohol, then they would not be able to serve anyone under the age of 21, according to the Alcohol Beverages Control board.

Regardless, the council did not pass the ordinance on a 5 to 6 vote.

Additionally, the council looked over an ordinance focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.

The ordinance had its first reading on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The mayor’s office and animal control sponsored the proposal.

If passed, the amendment would require the person to have liability insurance of no less than $1 million and possess written permission from a property owner where they are set up at.

The ordinance was ultimately moved to its third reading.

You can view the entire city council meeting by clicking here.

