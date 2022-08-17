Energy Alert
DoorDash customer says delivery came with side of marijuana

A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food. (Source: WSYX, PHOTOS PROVIDED TO STATION, DOOR DASH, CNN)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man says he received more than what he ordered through DoorDash last week.

The DoorDash customer said he found a fork and a side of marijuana at the bottom of his delivery bag.

“I was scared at first, but then again, I wasn’t very surprised,” the man said, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the driver returned to his residence asking for the pot, saying it was medicine in the bag for his friend.

The customer said he did not return the marijuana to the driver. He called the police and submitted a complaint to DoorDash.

“I’m a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend’s nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl,” he said.

The man said he worries about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands and is hesitant about having his dinner delivered again.

“I question everything now. I question the company’s background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?” he said

According to DoorDash’s website, the company runs motor vehicle and criminal background checks on all drivers.

Columbus police said they are investigating the incident, and it was the first time they’d heard of drugs being discovered in a bag of delivered food.

