Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Downtown house fire under investigation

(Story Blocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday night house fire.

Jonesboro police confirmed that fire crews and police were on the scene of a Main Street house fire on Aug. 16.

Region 8 Reporter Jace Passmore was on the scene and said the fire has been contained and everyone had gotten out of the home.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says

Latest News

The Hope House still awaits building materials to complete the project.
Bringing hope to the homeless
According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell...
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
Thunderbirds installing new turf
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Cross County
Yellowjackets looking for another state playoff run
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Wynne