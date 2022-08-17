Downtown house fire under investigation
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday night house fire.
Jonesboro police confirmed that fire crews and police were on the scene of a Main Street house fire on Aug. 16.
Region 8 Reporter Jace Passmore was on the scene and said the fire has been contained and everyone had gotten out of the home.
Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
