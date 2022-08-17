Energy Alert
A Break From the Rain for a Few Days

August 18th, 2022
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (8/17)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Comfortable mornings are the highlight of the next few days. Humidity hasn’t completely gone away but it has dropped. Lows fall to the low to mid-60s each night until the weekend. Afternoons will be nice as highs stay in the 80s. We turn humid and borderline hot again as temperatures near 90 return through the weekend. More rain is expected by early next week. Some of it could be heavy. While early indications show that the heaviest of it may stay mostly south of Region 8, we could still see a few inches.

