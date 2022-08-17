Energy Alert
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Sign
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Sign(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents in Northern Arkansas should prepare for an increase in utility rates.

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative serves Fulton, Sharp, Izard, Baxter, Stone, and Marion Counties.

The cooperative said on that Wednesday members could expect to see an increase on their utility bills in the next few months.

Mel Coleman, CEO of NAEC, said energy plants have had their fair share of issues recently.

“The usage had been high. We had an extreme summer. Especially June and July. That makes the bills that much higher. We’re facing lots of obstacles on the generation side,” said Coleman.

He says it’s vital to conserve energy when asked by your cooperative.

“I think the most important thing is the wise and efficient use of energy,” said Coleman. “Understanding what to do, maybe keeping the thermostat down lower on hotter days, and maybe a little bit cooler on the colder days, little things like that help us a lot.”

Coleman stated the cooperative could work with members if they have trouble paying their bills.

