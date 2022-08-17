Future outdoor hotspot nearing completion

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A project over a year in the making is in the final steps.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to know the 8-mile creek trail is almost finished.

The project started back in May 2021 and has had to deal with many construction issues with weather and supply chain issues.

Paragould Parks and Recreation Director James Kashak says he can’t wait to cut the ribbon so people can enjoy the whole thing.

“I am ready to have some events and just see people being able to travel from all different areas of the city,” said Kashak.

Kashak said he hopes people walking on the trail will help increase traffic at local parks.

“I believe there are three parks connected to the trail,” said Kashak. “That will make it easy for people to ride, bike, or walk from one park to another.”

Crews are working to finish spots under bridges along the route and are hoping everything goes smoothly for the rest of the construction.

