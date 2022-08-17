Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Future outdoor hotspot nearing completion

A stretch of the 8-mile creek trail at Harmon Park in Paragould which is just one of the three...
A stretch of the 8-mile creek trail at Harmon Park in Paragould which is just one of the three parks the trail runs through.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A project over a year in the making is in the final steps.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to know the 8-mile creek trail is almost finished.

The project started back in May 2021 and has had to deal with many construction issues with weather and supply chain issues.

Paragould Parks and Recreation Director James Kashak says he can’t wait to cut the ribbon so people can enjoy the whole thing.

“I am ready to have some events and just see people being able to travel from all different areas of the city,” said Kashak.

Kashak said he hopes people walking on the trail will help increase traffic at local parks.

“I believe there are three parks connected to the trail,” said Kashak. “That will make it easy for people to ride, bike, or walk from one park to another.”

Crews are working to finish spots under bridges along the route and are hoping everything goes smoothly for the rest of the construction.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Arrest made in Jackson County homicide
Generic police lights
Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist

Latest News

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Sign
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates
Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the...
Navy Fireman from Senath, Mo. identified as one killed on USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor attack
Downtown house fire under investigation
The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants the public to be aware of some new crime and public...
MSHP shares details on new crime, safety laws going into effect soon