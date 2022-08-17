National Civil Rights Museum opens Rosenwald school exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 23 Pictures showing the history of Rosenwald schools are being shown at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The Rosenwald schools were formed in 1912 and lasted until 1937, and the schools expanded to 4500 schools across 15 southern states.

It was a monumental partnership between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald.

The story of Rosenwald schools is known as one of the most transformative education projects for Black students during the 20th century.

Dr. Noelle Trent: “We hope people appreciate how far education and schools and buildings have come. And we hope to spark a conversation about education equity.”

Andrew Feiler took the photos where he spent three years documenting the Rosenwald schools and their history.

Dr. Noelle Trent: “A lot of people, through the discovery of Rosenwald schools, start talking to family members and

find out the schools that they went to were Rosenwald Schools.”

The pictures will be available to be seen at the National Civil Rights Museum tomorrow, August 18, 2022.

