Navy Fireman from Senath, Mo. identified as one killed on USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor attack

Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the...
Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with others who went missing during WWII.(US Department of Defense)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A servicemember from the Heartland killed during World War II has been recovered and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to a statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with the United States Department of Defense, 21-year-old Edward Casinger of Senath, a Navy Fireman 2nd Class, was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Casinger was listed on the Walls of the Misssing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with others who went missing during WWII.

Casinger was among 429 crewmen who were killed on the USS Oklahoma.

Between December 1941 amd June 1944, crews recovered the deceased members of the crew.

They were then interred at the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

He was accounted for on Oct. 1, 2021.

Casinger will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 19, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

