New school building brings changing traffic patterns

Students being let out on the first day of school at Jonesboro High School waiting for parents to pick them up as they navigate the new system.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first day of school is full of new beginnings and for Jonesboro High School it means a new beginning for parents as well.

The school introduced an updated pickup and drop-off method to hopefully get people in and out faster.

The new pattern has parents entering from College Avenue, going through the new parking lot, and exiting via Main Street. The school will also now have a police officer stopping traffic.

The school’s administration believes these changes will get everyone in and out quicker.

“Adjustments we made are pulling parents up further in our driving lane which gets more people in our circle which we think will help on college,” said Dr. Brad Faught. “We also have an extra officer on duty which we think will help.”

Dr. Faught was one of six different JHS staff members out telling parents where to go and helping kids find their cars, as they said the key to eliminating traffic is good communication.

“I learned a long time ago if there is a communication breakdown it’s probably on me so that’s why I am out here early talking to parents we are sticking our heads in windows saying hers where you go and way and our parents have been very respectful,” said Faught.

Faught said Wednesday morning it was a touch slower because of an accident and yet they were still able to get every student inside five minutes before class.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

