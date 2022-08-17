North Arkansas Band Director to play in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A band director in North Arkansas will be a part of many homes’ thanksgiving day celebrations.

Many TVs tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year, whether you are gathered around the TV with family and friends or just have it playing in the background of your gathering.

Mammoth Spring School Band Director John May said he was invited to play in the November 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, NY.

May explained it was a little unusual in the way he applied for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I found it on a band director’s Facebook page that I’m on. There’s a big selection process, so they take into account how many years you’ve been teaching, if you’ve marched with them before, if someone who has marched with them suggested you, and a lot of other things,” said May. “So basically, I was at the bottom of the list, and somehow it still happened.”

May said the event would cost him close to $3,000 due to it being a four-day adventure.

“It’s going to be four days of me being there. They’re going to feed us a few meals, they’re going to have a Thanksgiving dinner with all the members of the band, we’re going to rehearse somewhere, and then we’re going to march in the parade on the last day,” said May.

While he says, this trip is important for him personally, it’s also a benefit for his students.

“Getting the opportunity to travel and do things like that are super important, and it lets my students know that they’re not limited to this area,” said May. “They can go and do things like this with their lives. They can shoot for the moon, and they may well hit it.”

May said those interested in contributing to his trip could donate on his GoFundMe Page.

