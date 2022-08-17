Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rainy Morning Across Region 8

August 17th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain has been steady overnight and hasn’t come down too fast. No severe weather reports either. Rain will linger for the first half of the day with cloud cover remaining even into the afternoon. Roads are wet for the morning drive but should dry out by the drive home. Highs today stay mostly in the 70s. A few spots could hit the 80s if the sun appears. Over the next few days, low humidity returns to set us up for some very comfortable mornings. Lows fall to the low to mid-60s each night until the weekend. Afternoons will be warm but still nice as highs stay in the 80s. We turn humid and borderline hot again through the weekend with more rain expected by early next week. Some of it could be heavy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Arrest made in Jackson County homicide
Generic police lights
Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist

Latest News

Ryan & Aaron's Update on Rain (8/16/2022)
Ryan & Aaron's Update on Rain (8/16/2022)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/16)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/16)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/15)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/15)
Ryan's Sunday 10PM Forecast
Ryan's Sunday 10PM Forecast (8/14/2022)