Spay and neuter clinic full one day after opening reservations

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A spay and neuter clinic in Northeast Arkansas says they’ve filled all of their spots for an upcoming event.

Animal shelters across the region have seen the need for adoptions, some even being filled to the brink.

As some of these animals find new homes, another need has been put in high demand.

To help stop the growth of animals with no place to go, there is a big push to spay and neuter pets.

The Arkansas Tri-County Volunteer Clinic, which includes Fulton, Sharp, and Izard Counties, opened reservations on Monday, Aug. 16, for a spay and neuter clinic. Spots were already full by the following morning.

Volunteer Julie Bacon says there is major importance behind getting your pet spayed or neutered.

“There’s a big need for places to get your pet spayed and neutered. A lot of people like our situation so they can drop the pet off, go to work, and come back and pick them up. It makes it a little easier.”

The clinic is scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Hardy Civic Center on Main Street in Hardy.

For more information, call 870-751-3199.

