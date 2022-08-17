Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Spay and neuter clinic full one day after opening reservations

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A spay and neuter clinic in Northeast Arkansas says they’ve filled all of their spots for an upcoming event.

Animal shelters across the region have seen the need for adoptions, some even being filled to the brink.

As some of these animals find new homes, another need has been put in high demand.

To help stop the growth of animals with no place to go, there is a big push to spay and neuter pets.

The Arkansas Tri-County Volunteer Clinic, which includes Fulton, Sharp, and Izard Counties, opened reservations on Monday, Aug. 16, for a spay and neuter clinic. Spots were already full by the following morning.

Volunteer Julie Bacon says there is major importance behind getting your pet spayed or neutered.

“There’s a big need for places to get your pet spayed and neutered. A lot of people like our situation so they can drop the pet off, go to work, and come back and pick them up. It makes it a little easier.”

The clinic is scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Hardy Civic Center on Main Street in Hardy.

For more information, call 870-751-3199.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash...
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer.
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says

Latest News

Farmers across Northeast Arkansas have fallen victim to groundbreaking issues this summer.
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
A baseline model of what the Trolleys may look like. No official decisions have been made on...
New way to ride around Jonesboro coming soon
A new way to ride around town in Jonesboro