Thieves target Craighead County farmers

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’...
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel.

Don Miller reported someone stole 400 feet of three-phase electric cables and 15 fuses from his farm’s grain bins on Craighead County Road 855 in Caraway.

Miller told Deputy Holden Harrison the cables were worth $4,000.

A few miles away on County Road 955 near Lake City, Terry Hall reported someone stole two fuel barrels containing 500 gallons of diesel from his farmland. He estimated the loss at $2,000.

According to each incident report, there are no suspects at this time.

