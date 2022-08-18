Energy Alert
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott

Piggott won one game in 2021.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Piggott looks to rebound in 2022. The Mohawks lost a senior-heavy group during their emotional playoff run in 2020.

After a one-win season in 2021, Don Simmons’ crew hopes to make it back to the playoffs this season.

“Last year didn’t go quite the way we wanted to,” Simmons said. “Two years ago, had a really good year, but last year we were down a little bit, lost some games that maybe we shouldn’t have or whatever, but these kids don’t want that to happen again. So they’ve worked very hard. We still got some things to work out on offense, but we’ll get there.”

