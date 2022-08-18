2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Piggott looks to rebound in 2022. The Mohawks lost a senior-heavy group during their emotional playoff run in 2020.

Stop 1 for me today: Piggott



Mohawks just wrapped up a scrimmage last night. Don Simmons’ crew has 12 returning starters from last year’s team.



Hear from Piggott later this week on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/5TuiUW8BmN — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 16, 2022

After a one-win season in 2021, Don Simmons’ crew hopes to make it back to the playoffs this season.

“Last year didn’t go quite the way we wanted to,” Simmons said. “Two years ago, had a really good year, but last year we were down a little bit, lost some games that maybe we shouldn’t have or whatever, but these kids don’t want that to happen again. So they’ve worked very hard. We still got some things to work out on offense, but we’ll get there.”

