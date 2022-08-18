Energy Alert
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector

Rector made it to the state semis in 2021.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Rector is fresh off of a semifinal appearance in the 8-man Playoffs in 2021.

Head coach Dave Hendrix returns the majority of starters from last year’s team, as the Cougars look to make a run this season.

“We lost a couple key pieces, but we’ve got a bunch back and we’ve got some younger guys that are really talented,” Hendrix said. “I think getting there and putting that taste in their mouth, especially getting beat in the semifinals, but had a lot of ground to cover there. I mean, they figured it out. And we’re just trying to get in a little further, trying to go a little further every year.”

