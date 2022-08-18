2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Rector is fresh off of a semifinal appearance in the 8-man Playoffs in 2021.

Rain starting to come down in Clay County as I make stop #2 today at Rector.



Cougars made it to the 8-man semifinals last season.



Hear from Dave Hendrix and more later this week on Region 8 Sports. pic.twitter.com/OVMGjJJxVj — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 16, 2022

Head coach Dave Hendrix returns the majority of starters from last year’s team, as the Cougars look to make a run this season.

“We lost a couple key pieces, but we’ve got a bunch back and we’ve got some younger guys that are really talented,” Hendrix said. “I think getting there and putting that taste in their mouth, especially getting beat in the semifinals, but had a lot of ground to cover there. I mean, they figured it out. And we’re just trying to get in a little further, trying to go a little further every year.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.