Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

3-year-old victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies

Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning...
Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt on Monday morning after a house exploded and a second home caught on fire.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A second death has been reported in connection with Monday morning’s house explosion in Wyatt.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries in the explosion at Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday, August 18.

The Tennessee Medical Examiners Office in Nashville informed the sheriff’s office of the young girl’s death around noon.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the girl’s father, 23-year-old Corey Coleman, died from his injuries in the blast on Monday and her mother is still in critical condition fighting for her life. A 6-month-old sibling is also in critical condition fighting for her life.

Ten people were in the Pecan Street home when it exploded.

The sheriff’s office said the six other victims are in stable condition at various Mid-West hospitals. Their medical treatment is ongoing.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is asking the community to keep the victims in their prayers.

“Please pray for this family and everyone who was involved in this incident. This incident was beyond tragic and struck this community hard,” said Sheriff Ferrell.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Coleman family. Click here, for the link.

On Tuesday, investigators determined a gas leak from a propane tank was the cause of the explosion at the home on the 500 block of Pecan Street.

It is not clear what ignited the gas, but investigators narrowed it down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater.

The sheriff’s office said the explosion has been ruled an accident, but the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown house fire under investigation
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County...
Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’...
Thieves target Craighead County farmers

Latest News

In a news release, the agency said Lealon Nichols was last seen around East Johnson Avenue and...
Police searching for missing man with dementia
Mohawks look to bounce back
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott
Bobcats look to get back in 3A playoffs
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning
Cougars look to make another playoff run in 8-Man
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector
Red Wolves fall to UAPB 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to UAPB in season opener