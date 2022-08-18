Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to UAPB in season opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park.

The Red Wolves (0-1) totaled 27 shots and limited the Lady Lions (1-0) to just three attempts. Of those 27 shots, A-State registered nine on target. Tiana Johnson netted UAPB’s goal in the 62nd minute with a header assisted by lyanah Hicks.

In the first half, A-State held a 13-2 shot advantage. Both sides hit shots off the top of the woodwork in the 24th minute and the 33rd minute. Emma Riley, Sydoney Clarke, and Abigail Miller combined for seven of the teams 13 shots in the first half.

Oliva Luther started in the first half of the game in goal and had one save. Damaris Deschaine started in the second half.

The Red Wolves’ return to the pitch at 4 p.m. Sunday, facing Central Arkansas on ESPN+. Admission to the match at the A-State Soccer Park is free.

