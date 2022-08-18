Energy Alert
Aug. 18: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Comfortable mornings are the highlight of the next few days. Humidity hasn’t completely gone away but it has dropped.

Lows fall to the low to mid-60s each night until the weekend. Afternoons will be nice as highs stay in the 80s.

We turn humid and borderline hot again as temperatures near 90 return through the weekend. More rain is expected by early next week. Some of it could be heavy.

While early indications show that the heaviest of it may stay mostly south of Region 8, we could still see a few inches.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A man arrested for murder while trying to run from Jonesboro police was returned to the city from Chicago. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Teachers in the Jackson County School District were given a surprise from a foundation honoring the life of a woman killed nearly two years ago.

Investigation continues after three-year-old child dies in Fort Smith.

A special football coach in Greenbrier receives a great honor.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

