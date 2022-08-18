Energy Alert
A Little Warmer and Another Round of Rain Chances Over the Weekend

August 19th, 2022
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (8/18/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Comfortable mornings are the highlight of the next few days. It feels great this morning with everyone in the low to mid-60s. Afternoons will be warm but still nice with highs in the 80s. Even though Saturday morning should still feel nice, this morning is probably the best as humidity starts to come back this weekend. We turn humid and borderline hot again Saturday as temperatures near 90° return. Rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday. The heaviest rain looks to stay south of Region 8. Instead, we’ll be near 90 each day with low humidity.

