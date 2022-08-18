Bump in the road: City hopes to stop speeders with new additions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is hoping to make the traffic flow downtown a bit smoother.

There will be two speed tables installed: One on Union Street next to the county courthouse, and another on Matthews Avenue in front of St. Bernards.

It’s an addition that’s bringing mixed opinions from the community.

Taty Rossman has worked at the courthouse for almost 10 years and explained people fly up and down the street nonstop.

“I am very happing they are adding those,” she said. “We have a lot of people crossing the street from building to building, and hopefully, that will slow them down.”

However, some people like Hoody Campbell said the speed tables could create a bigger headache for drivers

“If someone comes to a dead stop in front of you most people are not paying no attention,” he said.

Campbell said he drives down the street all the time, but he’s not sure the speed tables are the right answer.

Rossman said at the end of the day, the safety of drivers and pedestrians has to be front and center.

“It’s for a good cause. Accidents happen, but it’s just better to be safe and take care of everybody,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.