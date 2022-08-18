Energy Alert
Community seeing slight rise in RSV cases

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Some children in Southern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas have seen contracted RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, earlier than usual.

RSV mainly affects young children and babies, making it hard for them to breathe.

Back in 2021, a significant rise in RSV cases came in the spring and summer but compared to this year, cases are lower, said Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrician Carolyn Ellsworth.

“Last year, they peaked. Beginning in the spring, and a very high peak in the summer, but this year, there’s been some increase in the summertime,” she said.

RSV can shield itself from common cold symptoms such as a runny nose or congestion.

“RSV is just a cold virus, but it’s just well known for being a cold virus that can cause breathing troubles. It triggers difficult breathing and having to push hard and make weasy sounds,” Dr. Ellsworth said.

She explained there are symptoms to watch out for.

“Just like with other things, anything that’s really affecting them, it’s making them not drink, not being able to keep things down, and not being able to have the energy to do other things,” Dr. Ellsworth said.

She added as a parent, if you think something is wrong with your child, take them to a medical professional.

