Cryptocurrency companies coming to Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple companies are bringing jobs to Jackson County.

A media release from the Newport Economic Development Commission announced the cryptocurrency companies GMI Computing, United BitEngine plans, and Juice Tech will be located in Newport.

The three companies will engage in what is commonly known as “bitcoin mining,” but will be working with cryptocurrencies beyond bitcoin.

The availability of excess capacity at local electrical substations is one of the big reasons NEDC says the companies chose Newport.

The three companies will bring a total of about 45 jobs to the area, with a salary of $50,000 to $70,000.

“Job announcements will be on the NEDC website, www.newportaredc.org, and through online job service programs,” NEDC said.

