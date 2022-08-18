Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported.

Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17.

Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an exterior plug of the building he was checking on and the cord went into a window next door on the 300 block of Laurant Avenue.

The cord was removed from the building.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with the residents at Laurant Ave. location, but no one was there.

Police said a theft of a utility investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.