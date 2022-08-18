Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville

Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported.
Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported.

Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17.

Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an exterior plug of the building he was checking on and the cord went into a window next door on the 300 block of Laurant Avenue.

The cord was removed from the building.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with the residents at Laurant Ave. location, but no one was there.

Police said a theft of a utility investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown house fire under investigation
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’...
Thieves target Craighead County farmers

Latest News

Ralph E. Tacker, 77, of Marked Tree was last seen at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the...
Silver Alert issued for missing man
A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September.
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
Police warn of rental scam
Cryptocurrency companies coming to Northeast Arkansas