Federal judge orders Starbucks to immediately reinstate ‘Memphis 7′

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After seven months of fighting to unionize and losing their jobs, seven Starbucks workers from the Bluff City shared they got their jobs back.

Thursday, a federal judge ordered the coffee giant to immediately reinstate the fired union leaders of Memphis also known as the “Memphis 7.”

The Memphis 7 Facebook page shared the update Thursday, simply saying: “We got our jobs back.”

The ruling states if their previous positions don’t exist anymore, they must be given an equivalent position.

The seven Starbucks employees were fired back in early February after announcing their efforts to unionize in mid-January. They say they wanted safer working conditions and better pay.

Some Memphis Starbucks employees are out of a job Tuesday, just weeks after they announced their efforts to unionize. (Source: WMC)

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks is still fighting the effort.

Wednesday, the company asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. AP says the company is citing allegations that “regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers.”

RELATED | NLRB issues formal complaint against Starbucks for ‘Memphis 7′

