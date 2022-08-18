Foundation gives teachers gift in honor of Sydney Sutherland

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – Teachers in the Jackson County School District were given a surprise from a foundation honoring the life of a woman killed nearly two years ago.

Sydney Sutherland graduated from the Jackson County School District back in 2014. Her body was found along County Road 141 on Aug. 20, 2020, after deputies got a call two days earlier about her missing.

In her memory, the Sydney Claire Sutherland Foundation gave each teacher a $50 gift card to use in their classrooms.

In a Facebook post, the district thanked the foundation for its donation.

