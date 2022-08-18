Jonesboro Councilmember vacates seat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bobby Long is no longer representing Ward 6 on the Jonesboro City Council.

According to the mayor’s office Long did not resign -- but notified the mayor he was leaving town at the end of July.

The city said the mayor agreed to pay Long through August 1st so he could keep his insurance through the end of August.

The mayor’s office added that because it’s so close to an election the seat will not be filled immediately.

They will instead allow for whoever wins in November to take office.

According to candidate filings for the Ward 6, Position 1 race, Derrick P. Coleman, Larry Hagar, and Dr. Anthony D. Coleman are running for the seat.

It is unclear where Long has gone and a call to him went to a now disconnected number.

Back in June, Region 8 News reported Long would be taking a position at a hospital in Burns, Oregon, as the executive director for human resources.

