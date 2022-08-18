Energy Alert
Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man arrested for murder while trying to run from Jonesboro police was returned to the city from Chicago.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

According to a news release on Friday, July 29 from the Jonesboro Police Department, he was arrested using license plate readers and cell phone pings.

Wilbourn was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and a parole violation.

Jonesboro police said Wilbourn was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Brandon Wilson.

Wilson was found dead in his wrecked car around 5 a.m., Sunday, July 24, at Daybreak Drive. At the time, police said they suspected “foul play”.

On Thursday, July 28, Jonesboro police confirmed Wilson died of a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

