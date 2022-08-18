Police warn of marketplace scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police are warning people of a Facebook Marketplace scam.

Finding affordable rent can be hard with recent inflation rates, and some are taking advantage of this.

On Wednesday Jonesboro Police Department shared a scam they have been made aware of.

A “landlord” will take photos from popular realtor websites and post them to Facebook Marketplace at a too-good-to-be-true price.

When you message them to ask about the property, you are told to fill out an application and pay a “processing fee” before you can see the house.

Once you pay them, the listing and landlord account is deleted.

“Always err on the side of caution when sending money electronically to someone you do not know,” said JPD. “Often, companies like CashApp, Venmo, and PayPal do not reimburse for fraud.”

