Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police warn of marketplace scam

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police are warning people of a Facebook Marketplace scam.

Finding affordable rent can be hard with recent inflation rates, and some are taking advantage of this.

On Wednesday Jonesboro Police Department shared a scam they have been made aware of.

A “landlord” will take photos from popular realtor websites and post them to Facebook Marketplace at a too-good-to-be-true price.

When you message them to ask about the property, you are told to fill out an application and pay a “processing fee” before you can see the house.

Once you pay them, the listing and landlord account is deleted.

“Always err on the side of caution when sending money electronically to someone you do not know,” said JPD. “Often, companies like CashApp, Venmo, and PayPal do not reimburse for fraud.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Downtown house fire under investigation
Arrest made in Jackson County homicide

Latest News

A fire truck awaits a call in Kennett fire station 1.
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
Cryptocurrency companies coming to Northeast Arkansas
Sydney Sutherland
Foundation gives teachers gift in honor of Sydney Sutherland
Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 they would no longer host...
Simmons Bank Arena to no longer host graduations