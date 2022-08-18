Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol on March 14, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists' group said it reached with the state on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)(Kelly Kissel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator must unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement with a national atheists group that had sued him.

American Atheists on Wednesday announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media.

Rapert will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts under the settlement. The state will also have to pay the group about $16,000 for expenses related to the case.

American Atheists had argued that blocking critics was a First Amendment violation. Rapert leaves office in January.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Downtown house fire under investigation
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County...
Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’...
Thieves target Craighead County farmers

Latest News

Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship
Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Kansas Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin