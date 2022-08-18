Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing man

Ralph E. Tacker, 77, of Marked Tree was last seen at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 69 and Industrial Avenue in Trumann.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a missing Poinsett County man.

Ralph E. Tacker, 77, of Marked Tree, was last seen at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, near the intersection of Main Street and Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro, Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jonesboro Police Department later said he was spotted heading north on Highway 141 near Parker Park around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

He was traveling in a red 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, Ralph Tacker was last seen in a red 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

ASP described Tacker as a 6′ tall white man weighing 230 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair and hazel eyes. They noted he has dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.

correction: Arkansas State Police initially identified the victim as Ralph E. Tackett. The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office clarified his name is actually Ralph E. Tacker.

