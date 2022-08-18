Simmons Bank Arena to no longer host graduations

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A popular arena in Central Arkansas is getting out of the graduation business.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 they would no longer host graduations due to safety concerns, according to content partner KARK.

The move comes after a shooting at a North Little Rock graduation in May.

District officials said the North Little Rock High School graduation will now take place at the Jack Stephens Center on June 1, 2023, at the UA Little Rock campus.

Spokesperson Jana DeGeorge with Simmons Bank Arena said in the facility’s 23-year history, there have been three shootings at the location, all of which were during high school graduations.

