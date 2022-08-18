Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in Sept.

Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of last night’s city council meeting.

“And again with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing it was best for me to move on”, said Chief Paul Spain.

Chief Spain made his way into our hearts last year when he saved a puppy from a house fire.

Spain has been fire chief since April of 2019 and his last day is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
Deputies responded and learned the person later identified as 57-year-old Joseph James Wilson...
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Downtown house fire under investigation
Arrest made in Jackson County homicide

Latest News

Police warn of marketplace scam
Cryptocurrency companies coming to Northeast Arkansas
Sydney Sutherland
Foundation gives teachers gift in honor of Sydney Sutherland
Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 they would no longer host...
Simmons Bank Arena to no longer host graduations