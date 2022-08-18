Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – The iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta has been vandalized once again, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. The LGBTQ Liaison Unit is investigating the incident as hate speech.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.

Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith said the ATL DOT workers scrambled a crew together in the rain to remove “the disgusting act of vandalism from our street.”

“We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner,” Smith said.

Investigators are still working to determine further information.

