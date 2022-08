MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Melbourne looks to contend for the 3A-2 title. The Bearkatz won 7 games last season and reached the 2nd Round of the 3A State Playoffs.

Longtime Batesville assistant and former State Representative Stu Smith is the new Melbourne head coach.

New season, new helmets, new head coach at Melbourne.



Stu Smith now in charge of the Bearkatz, they’re looking to contend for the 3A-2 title.



Watch preview Friday 6pm on @Region8News pic.twitter.com/funwWLbWUZ — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 17, 2022

