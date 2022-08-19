Aug: 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Comfortable mornings are the highlight of the next few days. It feels great this morning with everyone in the low to mid-60s.

Afternoons will be warm but still nice with highs in the 80s. Even though Saturday morning should still feel nice, this morning is probably the best as humidity starts to come back this weekend.

We turn humid and borderline hot again Saturday as temperatures near 90° return. Rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday.

The heaviest rain looks to stay south of Region 8. Instead, we’ll be near 90 each day with low humidity.

News Headlines

You can help a Region 8 girl raise money to fight cancer. You can check out her lemonade stand at the Downtown Square in Pocahontas this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Marion man is charged in Olive Branch officer-involved shooting.

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook. Former President of the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association Scott Berna said the case is disturbing.

Most schools’ top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common, parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call. One Arkansas school’s phone policies could strike controversy.

