Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.(US Army)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A British man nicknamed one of The Beatles by his captives because of his English accent has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of four U.S. hostages captured by the Islamic State.

Prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh is the most notorious member of the Islamic State ever to be convicted at trial in a U.S. court.

A jury found him guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online.

Roughly two dozen Westerners were taken captive a decade ago by a notorious group of captors nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents.

Surviving witnesses testified about beatings, torture and other acts of cruelty.

Elsheikh lawyer said at Friday’s sentencing hearing that he is appealing the conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
Police warn of rental scam
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
In a news release, the agency said Lealon Nichols was last seen around East Johnson Avenue and...
Missing man with dementia found safe

Latest News

Cave City head football coach
FFN Extra: Danny Brustrom previews 2022 Cave City season
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Melbourne head football coach
FFN Extra: Stu Smith previews 2022 Melbourne season
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death