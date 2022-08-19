Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

CONSUMER ALERT: Preparing for utility bill rate changes

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When most people hear their electric bill going up, they start watching their wallet closely, but one electric company is saying don’t fret yet.

The Craighead County Electric Cooperative announced starting Oct. 1, rates will be increased by about 9.3%.

Marketing Director Jon Carmack said considering the numbers have not been changed in over 10 years, the raise is not too significant.

“Since the last rate change in 2010, inflation has gone up almost 36%, and the fact that we are only having to increase our revenue with the rate change by about 9.3% goes to show how efficient the cooperative model is,” he said.

On average, Carmack said your average customer will see an increase of $14.13 to their bill.

Carmack said even though the change might seem small, he knows it will be tough for some people, especially those who have multiple meters.

He encourages them to look into ways of lowering their bill

“You can invest in energy efficiency,” Carmack said. “It might be time to look into increasing the efficiency of your house, things like that.”

You can increase the efficiency of your house by replacing your HVAC system and making sure your attic is properly insulated.

However, there is a way for people to speak out against the raise.

The Craighead County Electric Cooperative is giving people a chance to fill out a petition.

“The petition against the rate change is out there you would have to contact PSC if you had an interest in looking into that petition,” Carmack said.

For a copy of the petition, you can contact the Arkansas Public Service Commission at 501-682-2051.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
Police warn of rental scam
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
In June of 2021, Jonesboro police arrested Maverick Loyd on suspicion of second-degree sexual...
Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal

Latest News

“A blessing out of a tragedy” is what the family of a missing 21-year-old man has to say....
Family thankful for community during search for missing son
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion
Walnut Ridge Airport breaks ground on expansion
Cavemen move to 4A-2
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Cave City
Bearkatz feature new head coach
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Melbourne