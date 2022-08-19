Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation.

According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart, 35, and district court clerk, Amanda Cullen, 42, both of Wynne, surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 19.

A news release stated the duo is accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.

An Arkansas Legislative Audit Committee report covering 2019 to 2021 indicated no record of $35,728 from court fines collected at the Cross County Sheriff’s Office could be accounted for in the appropriate bank deposits.

ASP added a separate audit covering Jan. 1 2021 to July 2021 of the court clerk’s records and noted that $25,968 missing and $61,696 in fines could not be traced to appropriate bank deposits.

Stewart was charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with a public record, and theft of property.

Cullen was charged with one count of tampering with a public record, as well as one count of theft of property.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for further details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
A woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Woman killed in rollover crash
Police warn of rental scam
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Zander Trainer, of Kennett, Mo., is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet...
Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition
JoyFest 2022 returns
JoyFest 2022
Jury cites ‘lack of evidence’ in sexual assault acquittal
Woman killed in rollover crash
Woman killed in rollover crash