Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation.

According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart, 35, and district court clerk, Amanda Cullen, 42, both of Wynne, surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 19.

A news release stated the duo is accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.

An Arkansas Legislative Audit Committee report covering 2019 to 2021 indicated no record of $35,728 from court fines collected at the Cross County Sheriff’s Office could be accounted for in the appropriate bank deposits.

ASP added a separate audit covering Jan. 1 2021 to July 2021 of the court clerk’s records and noted that $25,968 missing and $61,696 in fines could not be traced to appropriate bank deposits.

Stewart was charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with a public record, and theft of property.

Cullen was charged with one count of tampering with a public record, as well as one count of theft of property.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for further details.

