Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Golfers swing for the green to benefit law enforcement, first responders

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – With Thursday being the perfect day to get out and enjoy the outdoors, naturally, it was the perfect day for golf.

However, an event at the Paragould Country Club on Aug. 18 wasn’t just an ordinary time for golf. It was the 5th Annual Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.

Presented by the First National Bank, the event had golfers come about and swing their hearts out, all in the name of benefitting those who help our communities.

According to First National Bank, all proceeds will benefit the Arkansas State Police Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown house fire under investigation
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 a.m., Aug. 16 on Highway 63 near...
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63
According to Lt. Brad Felkins with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Ralph E. Tacker was...
Missing Marked Tree man found safe
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County...
Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’...
Thieves target Craighead County farmers

Latest News

Mohawks look to bounce back
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott
Bobcats look to get back in 3A playoffs
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning
Cougars look to make another playoff run in 8-Man
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector
Red Wolves fall to UAPB 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to UAPB in season opener