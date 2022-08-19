Golfers swing for the green to benefit law enforcement, first responders

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – With Thursday being the perfect day to get out and enjoy the outdoors, naturally, it was the perfect day for golf.

However, an event at the Paragould Country Club on Aug. 18 wasn’t just an ordinary time for golf. It was the 5th Annual Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.

Presented by the First National Bank, the event had golfers come about and swing their hearts out, all in the name of benefitting those who help our communities.

According to First National Bank, all proceeds will benefit the Arkansas State Police Foundation.

